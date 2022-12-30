Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas

Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las...
Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las Vegas casino.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Hawaii visitor hit a massive jackpot while playing poker on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a major progressive jackpot this week for $125,878.

KVVU reports Haynes won the jackpot while playing the Let It Ride poker game at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the lucky gambler caught a five-card straight flush to cash the jackpot.

Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and continue to enjoy retirement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local Southwest Airlines travelers have struggled to find their bags at KCI.
Southwest Airlines travelers struggle to find their luggage
Missouri prisoner, Chris Dunn, is asking the United States Supreme Court to review his murder...
Claiming wrongful conviction, Missouri prisoner asks US Supreme Court to review case
The owners of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the River Market no longer intend to move their...
Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles
Local Southwest Airlines travelers have struggled to find their bags at KCI.
Southwest Airlines travelers struggle to find their luggage