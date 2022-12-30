Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said.

The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said there were two occupants in the car.

The woman who was driving the car allegedly fled the scene on foot, Morse said.

A Jackson County sheriff’s drone was used to locate the woman, who was then taken into custody and arrested.

The woman was identified as Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona.

Morse said Graham was booked into the Jackson County Jail in Holton in connection with possession of fentanyl; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts of felony interference with law enforcement.

Graham also was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Douglas County for drug charges.

Prairie Band Potawatomi National police assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

