MSHP troopers investigating crash involving a drove of pigs

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F are nearing the end of 2022 investigating a crash involving... pigs!

According to a Twitter post, the crash was non-injury and involved a tractor-trailer that overturned on Missouri Highway 17 and Saline Road in Miller County.

“The roadway is blocked as first responders are still rounding up these little pigs,” the tweet says.

