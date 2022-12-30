MSHP troopers investigating crash involving a drove of pigs

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F are nearing the end of 2022 investigating a crash involving... pigs!

According to a Twitter post, the crash was non-injury and involved a tractor-trailer that overturned on Missouri Highway 17 and Saline Road in Miller County.

You don’t see this everyday…



Troopers are investigating a one vehicle non-injury crash involving a tractor trailer on MO 17, at Saline Road, in Miller Co.



The roadway is blocked as first responders are still rounding up these little 🐷.



Please be gentle with the jokes😉… pic.twitter.com/71K9p3PZ2B — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 30, 2022

“The roadway is blocked as first responders are still rounding up these little pigs,” the tweet says.

