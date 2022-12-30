Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated.

KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When the officer got out of the police car and approached the vehicle, the officer discovered it was abandoned.

A man then approached the running police car, pointed a gun at the officer and drove off. The officer called for help, and other law enforcement members were able to stop the car.

The police department stated the man got out of the police car and pointed a gun at officers, after which multiple law enforcement members fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCKPD did not reveal whether the man fired a gun at police officers.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

