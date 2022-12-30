Kansans to see 1st drop in state food sales tax rate Jan. 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans will see their amount of taxes paid with each trip to the grocery store go down next month.

Kansas currently has one of the highest state food sales tax rates in the country.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the first-rate drop in the state food sales tax rate will occur. Dropping it from 6.5 percent currently to 4 percent. It will drop again on Jan. 1, 2024, to 2 percent. The rate will be zeroed out at the start of 2025.

Kansas lawmakers passed it earlier this year and decided to go with an incremental decrease in the tax, which was signed by Governor Laura Kelly. It followed months of debate with different proposals and timeframes for reducing the tax.

It’s a reduction many shoppers are glad to see happen.

Orman Cooper said, “Hey, if we get the taxes off of there, then that’s great. That means that we can open up our budget to a few more things that will make things a whole lot better.”

This year, with inflation, people have been forking over more of their money to get the items they need.

Cooper has been watching those prices increase, not just as a shopper but as someone who works at a grocery store.

Cooper said, “What used to be like 20 dollars is now the new 40 dollars and so forth. It’s rough.”

“Part of it is inflation that is not controllable because we have a lot of economic issues that are post-pandemic, and I believe some of those post-pandemic economic issues are affecting our grocery bills and our supply chain,” said Jamey Crandall.

Crandall says he doesn’t mind paying the food sales tax but knows for many families with larger grocery bills, this reduction will be much more beneficial.

On each trip to the store, the lower tax rate will shave off a couple to several dollars on the final price.

“I think it will have a huge impact, particularly for like I say, families with children. For myself, a retired person, it’s not quite as critical. However, I am fixed income, so yes, as it’s reduced over the next few years, it will help me out,” Crandall said.

The reduction will apply to most of the store-bought food and drink items people find on shelves.

The Kansas Department of Revenue does list the exemptions under the law for items that will still be taxed at the full rate. That includes things like alcohol, take-and-bake meals and heated deli items.

LIST OF ITEMS EXEMPT FROM TAX REDUCTION:

Governor Kelly is seeking to speed up the reduction of the food sales tax rate and have it zeroed out next year. It was part of a tax proposal she introduced earlier this month.

It will be up to the legislature, controlled by Republicans, if this topic is taken up again. Lawmakers return to Topeka next month.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com