FORECAST: Temperatures approach 60 degrees for New Year’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front will swing through the area this evening putting an end to the near record warmth with temperatures falling into the 30s overnight and bottoming out near freezing by daybreak on Friday.

Even though it’ll be chilly to start temperatures eventually rebound into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures return over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and some spots getting closer to 60 degrees by New Year’s Day. Quiet weather on tap for the weekend as well before our next weather maker arrives on Monday.

We’ll be on the warm side of this storm system which will allow all rain to fall across the area.

Timing is still a bit iffy when the rain begins but it will primarily affect our area Monday with cooler and drier weather returning midweek.

