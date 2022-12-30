FORECAST: Mild Friday in the 40s; rain early next week

(KCTV) - As the area of low pressure and cold front moved through yesterday, we increased temperatures so much that we tied a record set back in 1947 of 68 degrees. On Friday, the back half of that low-pressure system in the entrance of a weak area of high pressure funnels in cooler air. Temperatures Friday morning will hover around freezing, with a light wind out of the northwest. By Friday afternoon, wind will switch out of the east-northeast at around 5 to 10 mph, with high temperatures expected in the middle and upper 40s.

Partly-sunny to mostly-sunny skies will be common, but high pressure is expected to break down quickly and transfer east. By this weekend, we begin to build a southerly flow once more. Afternoon high temperatures increase to the middle 50s, and clouds begin to build. An area of low pressure at this time is organizing across Colorado and the Rockies. By Monday, we will interact with this storm system. Upper 50s and lower 60s will be common during the afternoon, and by late afternoon into the early evening, widespread rain is expected.

A storm system will move through the area overnight into Tuesday early morning, which may lead to a wintry mix waking up Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to drop back to slightly above seasonal levels. Lower to middle 40s will be common moving forward through the first week of 2023.

