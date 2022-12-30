FBI: One of escaped Cass County inmates captured Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than three weeks ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail.

Friday morning, Sparks was captured.

The FBI announced the Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, was taken into custody in the 400 block of Olive Street.

Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and pleaded guilty to meth distribution conspiracy and money laundering. He remains at large as of Friday.

They had been in custody at the Cass County facility and awaiting sentencing following their felony convictions.

ALSO READ: Man faces federal charge for allegedly helping inmates escape Cass County jail

The FBI has stated it would offer an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to an. The U.S. Marshals Service has already offered a $5,000 reward.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Perez-Martinez has been asked to call enforcement, the TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS), or the FBI (1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.