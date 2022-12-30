Family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City is home to several New Year’s Eve festivities this weekend, including family-friendly events at Union Station and the Kansas City Zoo.

KC ZOO

Ring (or Roar) in the year early Saturday for the KC Zoo’s Zoo Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to noon. The pandemic canceled plans, but now it’s back!

Families are welcome to check out local entertainers, games, dance parties, then wander around to see the animals. There will also be a dance party and people will make their own party hats inside the lobby.

The zoo is also working to help the environment by accepting your old Christmas lights in a blue bin in the lobby.

Outside where the polar bears roam will be where the festivities continue. The polar bear-friendly ball drops inside the polar bear exhibit where staff will throw the ball into the polar bear’s water!

Director of Marketing Kim Romary said, “It’s going to be a great party, and where is better to close out 2022 and ring in 2023 than at the Kansas City Zoo? There’s always fun to be had here.”

UNION STATION’S NOON YEAR’S EVE

Union Station is hosting its Noon Year’s Eve event at Science City.

The building inside and out is covered with unique architecture and historical values, but inside Science City is a modern revamping for families to enjoy.

This year’s theme is “Pajama Jam” so everyone is welcome to wear pj’s to stay comfy but get ready to play. Families are welcome starting at Noon Saturday keeping everyone busy to bring in the new year.

Board games, face paints, build a pop rocket, build a firework wand, sing-alongs, and educational lessons will be on display. The balloon drop will be happening in the Maze Park at 6 p.m.

Union Station members have free admission, and general admission will cost you $14.50.

Science City Educator Jordan Fox said, “Just a lot of fun. We always say here at science city that our main rule around here is that everyone should have fun and so, always, that’s our main takeaway from whatever we’re doing around here.”

Fox said they’ll have a week in January when they’ll shut it down and change up this inside for next year’s plans.

VISIT KC CELEBRATIONS

VisitKC has several NYE plans listed for families, and those looking for a night out on the town, available HERE.

