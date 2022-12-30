City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water.

Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the problem, but there’s still potential for the ice jams to hold up along the Missouri River.

Residents, industries and businesses are encouraged to conserve water.

