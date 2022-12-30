Aging & Style
City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’

The current ice level in the Missouri River forced the City of Atchison to shut down its main...
The current ice level in the Missouri River forced the City of Atchison to shut down its main water pump.(KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water.

Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the problem, but there’s still potential for the ice jams to hold up along the Missouri River.

Residents, industries and businesses are encouraged to conserve water.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

