99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.

MSHP identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Brit Fisher of Sheridan, Missouri. After being struck by the Ford, driven by a 99-year-old woman from Grant City, Missouri, crash reports said Fisher’s body came to rest in the ditch north of MO 246.

The driver turned her vehicle around and came to a controlled stop in the eastbound lane.

Fisher was pronounced dead by a Nodaway County coroner at 3:48 p.m. MSHP reports said the 99-year-old woman was not injured in the crash.

