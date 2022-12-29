Was your flight canceled? Here’s some advice that may help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The unprecedented cancellation crisis that Southwest Airlines customers have been facing for several days has left a lot of people in a lurch.

Some travelers who’ve seemingly tried everything to get a new flight or find another way to get to their destination have told KCTV5 they feel helpless.

JoAnn Weeks is the director of the vacation division at Acendas Travel in Mission, Kansas. She has many clients who’ve turned to her team for help.

“They have crews stuck all over the place. They have passengers stuck all over the place. They have baggage all over the place. And, it’s just mass chaos right now with them,” she described.

She calls the situation “catastrophic,” but she had suggestions for minimizing the pain or at least getting what you’re owed.

Getting your money back

Southwest has set up a website specifically for this December debacle.

At southwest.com/traveldisruption, you can enter in your canceled flight number for a refund. If you scroll down and open the section for expense reimbursement, you can find a link to submit receipts for a variety of things.

That includes the following:

Clothes you had to buy if your luggage was lost

Hotel and meals if your flight was canceled and you are waiting to be rebooked

A flight on another airline, a rental car, or a train or bus ticket if you gave up waiting and found another way to your destination

“They will -- here’s the wording -- ‘consider reasonable reimbursements,’” Weeks clarified. “And so, it’s at their discretion. But, certainly, I would I would put it in and I would put it in fast.”

Do it now, she said, because the reimbursement won’t come quickly. With the volume of people submitting claims, she expects it will take as long as it did to get refunds at the start of the COVID pandemic.

“With COVID, people experienced a wait time from the travel industry of up to 90 days for refunds from different travel partners, travel vendors,” Weeks explained. “I would say bank on 60 to 90 days.”

She also had a very important caveat for those seeking reimbursements. Some people may be fearful of further delays and rebook before the next flight is canceled. That’s fine if all you want is another flight but, if you make flight changes preemptively, reimbursements are off the table.

“They’re not going to reimburse you for anything additional if you’re choosing to cancel,” she emphasized. “If they cancel the flights then it’s, you know, that’s fair game.”

Rebooking

The rebooking process has been a headache as well.

Southwest’s customer service phone lines are strained. Weeks suggests you rebook via the Southwest app.

Benefits of travel insurance

That said, if you have travel insurance, you could find yourself with a speedier way to get reimbursed for expenses. Those companies even have agents who can rebook your flight for you.

If you didn’t purchase travel insurance separately, check the benefits of the credit card you used to book your flight. Some come with the perk of travel insurance.

“You may have it and you don’t even realize that it’s something that you can utilize,” Weeks said. “They all have a 24/7 live travel assistance number that you can utilize.”

Travel insurance will often cover costs that the airlines alone will not. For example, many cover disruptions due to weather.

Although it’s become clear that Southwest’s problems were eventually about more than weather, there was a day or two when all airlines were canceling flights due to last week’s storm.

Southwest’s website indicates the airline will cover expenses for cancellations they made from Dec. 24-Jan. 2.

Thinking ahead

She said this past week provides some valuable lessons, such as making sure to keep all of your receipts and pack extra medication in your carry-on bag. One hopes this won’t happen again, but better to be prepared.

Amid all the recommendations, she also had a request: Remember that the people at the top being blamed for systemic failures aren’t the same people you’re dealing with on the ground and in the air.

“Be kind to the people at the airport. It’s not their fault,” she remarked. “It’s a rough time. People are disappointed. Emotions are all over the place. Just be kind.”

