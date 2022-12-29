Aging & Style
Tips to avoid overpaying on this year’s taxes

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The end of the year is a time to wrap up your financial affairs so you don’t overpay your taxes. Financial expert Jonathan McCoy joins Bill to talk about what you need to have done before the start of the new year. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

