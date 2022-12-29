That saying about Midwest weather? Well, it’s true for this last week
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.” - every Kansas Citian ever.
While our area has had to wait more than a few minutes, that saying is certainly true for this past week.
The Kansas City area has experienced nearly a 100-degree swing from bitterly cold temperatures a week ago to a balmy mid-60s Thursday.
|Thursday, Dec. 22
|Thursday, Dec. 29
|“Feels-like” low temperature: -35 degrees
|“Feels-like” high temperature: 64 degrees
|High temperature: 26 degrees
|Expected high temperature: 65 degrees
|Morning low: -4 degrees
|Morning low: 50 degrees
|Gusts: 35-45mph
|Gusts expected: 35-40mph
