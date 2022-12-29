That saying about Midwest weather? Well, it’s true for this last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.” - every Kansas Citian ever.

While our area has had to wait more than a few minutes, that saying is certainly true for this past week.

The Kansas City area has experienced nearly a 100-degree swing from bitterly cold temperatures a week ago to a balmy mid-60s Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 22 Thursday, Dec. 29 “Feels-like” low temperature: -35 degrees “Feels-like” high temperature: 64 degrees High temperature: 26 degrees Expected high temperature: 65 degrees Morning low: -4 degrees Morning low: 50 degrees Gusts: 35-45mph Gusts expected: 35-40mph

