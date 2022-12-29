Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

That saying about Midwest weather? Well, it’s true for this last week

The feels-like temperature on Thursday in Kansas City is 64 degrees.
The feels-like temperature on Thursday in Kansas City is 64 degrees.(KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey and Greg Bennett
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.” - every Kansas Citian ever.

While our area has had to wait more than a few minutes, that saying is certainly true for this past week.

The Kansas City area has experienced nearly a 100-degree swing from bitterly cold temperatures a week ago to a balmy mid-60s Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 22Thursday, Dec. 29
“Feels-like” low temperature: -35 degrees“Feels-like” high temperature: 64 degrees
High temperature: 26 degreesExpected high temperature: 65 degrees
Morning low: -4 degreesMorning low: 50 degrees
Gusts: 35-45mphGusts expected: 35-40mph
ALSO READ: FORECAST: Warm & windy Thursday in the 60s

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports betting is back on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers, as many worry the state is falling...
Sports betting on the agenda as Missouri lawmakers head back to work
Sports betting is back on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers, as many worry the state is falling...
Will Missouri follow Kansas and Illinois on legalizing sports betting?
Marcette Perales and Brett Christensen
Former Wichita woman partners with stranger after flight canceled in Houston
Marcette Perales and Brett Christensen
2 strangers become friends during altered holiday trip