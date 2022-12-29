Taylor Swift pop-up bar coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Are you ready for it? Vignettes Bar’s latest pop-up bar theme has been released, and fans of one of the most popular singer songwriters in recent history will be the feature.

Vignettes announced that its rotating pop up cocktail bar will be Taylor Swift-themed beginning Jan. 13, 2023. The bar, which will be called “JUST ANOTHER POP UP TO BURN” will feature craft cocktails like The Cardigan, Lemon Drops on My Guitar, and Snow on the Beach.

Swifties under the age of 21 will be allowed to visit Sunday through Thursday, the bar said in a Facebook post.

Reservations can be made at VignettesBar.com and the Swift-themed bar will be featured until Feb. 18.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.