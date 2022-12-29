Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Taylor Swift pop-up bar coming to Kansas City

ARCHIVO - La cantante Taylor Swift actúa en el estadio de Wembley, Londres, 22 de junio de...
ARCHIVO - La cantante Taylor Swift actúa en el estadio de Wembley, Londres, 22 de junio de 2018. Taylor Swift fue la segunda artista más escuchada a nivel global de Spotify en 2022. (Foto de Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, archivo)(Joel C Ryan | Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Are you ready for it? Vignettes Bar’s latest pop-up bar theme has been released, and fans of one of the most popular singer songwriters in recent history will be the feature.

Vignettes announced that its rotating pop up cocktail bar will be Taylor Swift-themed beginning Jan. 13, 2023. The bar, which will be called “JUST ANOTHER POP UP TO BURN” will feature craft cocktails like The Cardigan, Lemon Drops on My Guitar, and Snow on the Beach.

Swifties under the age of 21 will be allowed to visit Sunday through Thursday, the bar said in a Facebook post.

Reservations can be made at VignettesBar.com and the Swift-themed bar will be featured until Feb. 18.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Anyone with information about fentanyl distribution has been asked to call the police...
Lawrence man dead in suspected fentanyl overdose at Ottawa residence
KDHE to receive nearly $3 million from DOJ
The feels-like temperature on Thursday in Kansas City is 64 degrees.
That saying about Midwest weather? Well, it’s true for this last week
Sports betting is back on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers, as many worry the state is falling...
Sports betting on the agenda as Missouri lawmakers head back to work