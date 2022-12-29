Scooter incident leaves 1 in critical condition in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a scooter and a go kart left one person in critical condition Thursday.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed when a juvenile driver of a black caged go kart was crossing Van Brunt from east to west. Police said when the go kart entered the northbound lanes of Van Brunt, the scooter operator made an evasive maneuver but failed in its attempt.

As a result, the Honda driver was ejected from the scooter. The operator of the scooter was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries following the crash that occurred at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police said there was no collision between the two vehicles and the operator of the go kart was unharmed by the incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, KCPD said.

