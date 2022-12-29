Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Scooter incident leaves 1 in critical condition in KCMO

(Storyblocks)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a scooter and a go kart left one person in critical condition Thursday.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed when a juvenile driver of a black caged go kart was crossing Van Brunt from east to west. Police said when the go kart entered the northbound lanes of Van Brunt, the scooter operator made an evasive maneuver but failed in its attempt.

As a result, the Honda driver was ejected from the scooter. The operator of the scooter was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries following the crash that occurred at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police said there was no collision between the two vehicles and the operator of the go kart was unharmed by the incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, KCPD said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Guns pointed at protesters should not go back to Mark McCloskey, judge rules
Gavel on sounding block
KCMO man charged with trafficking crack cocaine, illegally possessing a firearm
FILE — The Salvation Army indicated the freezing temperatures in the days leading up to...
Red Kettle campaign in Kansas City falls well short of 2021 total
FILE - Missouri and American flags fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022....
Missouri judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win