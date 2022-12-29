Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Travelers across the nation have been scrambling after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of...
Customers stranded amid southwest cancellations
A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public...
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
There's only a few days left in 2022, but the holiday spirit is still in full effect! Today,...
Man hosts pop up ice rink in Bucyrus, Kansas
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) dives between Kansas linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (7) and...
Arkansas withstands furious Kansas rally, wins Liberty Bowl
At least 37 are confirmed dead as a result of the storm in Erie County.
Crime plagues blizzard-buried Buffalo as weather death toll rises