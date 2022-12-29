Red Kettle campaign in Kansas City falls well short of 2021 total

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has come to a close, and the organization said that number is about 28 percent shy of the total raised last year.

The Salvation Army indicated the freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas were likely a factor in falling short of their goal.

“It’s disappointing to not bring in as much via the Red Kettles as we would like,” Major Kelly Collins, Divisional Commander of the Kansas and Western Missouri Division, said in a statement. “However, this does nothing to change our commitment to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human suffering in his name, without discrimination. We will endeavor to be good stewards of every donation entrusted to us.”

The Salvation Army also had 60 tap-to-pay credit card and mobile wallet units spread across the Kansas City area for the campaign, raising more than $6,000 in donations.

You can still donate to the Salvation Army here.

