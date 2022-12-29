Aging & Style
Lawrence police looking for man who stabbed person leaving walking trail

By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a man who stabbed someone leaving a walking trail at a park on Wednesday.

According to the police, it happened just after 4 p.m.

A man told police that he was leaving a walking trail and the park just north of Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Maine. At that time, another man stabbed him and took off.

He had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are still looking for the suspect. A picture of this suspect is not available.

If you saw anything in the area at the time, you are asked to call dispatch at 785-832-7509.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

