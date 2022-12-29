Lawrence man dead in suspected fentanyl overdose at Ottawa residence

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said the death of a 22-year-old man found dead at an Ottawa residence Tuesday is under investigation.

According to the Ottawa Police Department, officers found evidence of fentanyl.

Ottawa police officers also stated they have helped save two unresponsive people, including a 17-year-old, just in the last week by administering NARCAN for suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Anyone with information about fentanyl distribution has been asked to call the police department’s drug unit at (785) 242-2561 (ext. 4338).

