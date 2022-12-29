Aging & Style
Lawrence man dead in suspected fentanyl overdose at Ottawa residence

FILE — Anyone with information about fentanyl distribution has been asked to call the police department’s drug unit at (785) 242-2561 (ext. 4338).(FOX5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said the death of a 22-year-old man found dead at an Ottawa residence Tuesday is under investigation.

According to the Ottawa Police Department, officers found evidence of fentanyl.

Ottawa police officers also stated they have helped save two unresponsive people, including a 17-year-old, just in the last week by administering NARCAN for suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Anyone with information about fentanyl distribution has been asked to call the police department’s drug unit at (785) 242-2561 (ext. 4338).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

