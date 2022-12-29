Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KDHE to receive nearly $3 million from DOJ

(Stars and Stripes Museum)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will receive nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to better identify and support children exposed to drugs, increase public safety and reduce overdose death.

All of those efforts are part of KDHE’s All Hands on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project.

“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impact of drug addiction on our children,” Kelly said. “This funding will be instrumental in curbing the generational impact drugs have on Kansas families.”

According to the Governor’s office, in Kansas, an estimated 140,860 children live in environments where a parent or caregiver has a substance use disorder, and an estimated 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances each year. Drug-endangered children are more likely to develop diabetes, heart disease and obesity. They are also more likely to deal with substance use disorder, financial difficulties and employment challenges.

“The funds will provide the support needed to implement DECK coalitions in six funded communities and will help to increase education and awareness of drug-endangered children in Kansas.”

The project will work with populations who are disproportionately impacted by substance use disorder and drug overdose. It will divide Kansas into six regions to ensure geographic equity between rural and suburban areas and will engage Kansas tribes as well.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Anyone with information about fentanyl distribution has been asked to call the police...
Lawrence man dead in suspected fentanyl overdose at Ottawa residence
ARCHIVO - La cantante Taylor Swift actúa en el estadio de Wembley, Londres, 22 de junio de...
Taylor Swift pop-up bar coming to Kansas City
The feels-like temperature on Thursday in Kansas City is 64 degrees.
That saying about Midwest weather? Well, it’s true for this last week
Sports betting is back on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers, as many worry the state is falling...
Sports betting on the agenda as Missouri lawmakers head back to work