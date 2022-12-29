KDHE to receive nearly $3 million from DOJ

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will receive nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to better identify and support children exposed to drugs, increase public safety and reduce overdose death.

All of those efforts are part of KDHE’s All Hands on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project.

“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impact of drug addiction on our children,” Kelly said. “This funding will be instrumental in curbing the generational impact drugs have on Kansas families.”

According to the Governor’s office, in Kansas, an estimated 140,860 children live in environments where a parent or caregiver has a substance use disorder, and an estimated 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances each year. Drug-endangered children are more likely to develop diabetes, heart disease and obesity. They are also more likely to deal with substance use disorder, financial difficulties and employment challenges.

“The funds will provide the support needed to implement DECK coalitions in six funded communities and will help to increase education and awareness of drug-endangered children in Kansas.”

The project will work with populations who are disproportionately impacted by substance use disorder and drug overdose. It will divide Kansas into six regions to ensure geographic equity between rural and suburban areas and will engage Kansas tribes as well.

