KCMO man charged with trafficking crack cocaine, illegally possessing a firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm and crack cocaine to distribute.

Reginald Lucas, 59, was charged Thursday in a three-count criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

The complaint charges Lucas with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Lucas has prior convictions for murder with a deadly weapon and robbery.

According to an affidavit filed to support Thursday’s criminal complaint, Lucas entered a gas station near Prospect Avenue and East 35th Street around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2012, and fired a shot in the direction of the store clerk. Lucas fled the store and drove away in a red Nissan Altima.

When police officers returned to the gas station around 6:11 a.m. that day, they saw the Altima being driven by an unidentified female and Lucas riding as a passenger. Lucas then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot carrying a gray bag when police officers approached.

Officers chased Lucas and got him into custody, finding a clear baggie of crack cocaine that contained 58 individually wrapped baggies that weighed a total of 20.95 grams and a smaller baggie that contained a total of 2.85 grams of crack cocaine in Lucas’ jacket pocket as well as another 4.98 grams of crack cocaine in his pants pocket.

After asking for his identification, Lucas directed the officers to a gray bag hanging on a fence that contained a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, individually wrapped baggies that contained a total of 92.81 grams of marijuana and 22 loose prescription pills.

