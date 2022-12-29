Aging & Style
Good Samaritan rescues cat found frozen to ground

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MUSKEGON, Mich. (Gray News) – An animal shelter in Michigan is overseeing the recovery of a cat who was found frozen and praising the Good Samaritan who rescued him.

The Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon said the cat, named Elliot, was found frozen to the ground by a woman named Kelly.

The clinic said Kelly brought Elliot to them to bring him back to health and to check for a chip.

When Elliot was brought to the clinic, workers said his body temperature was 94 degrees and his eyes were crusted shut.

The clinic said they performed life-saving treatments on him, involving warm IV fluids, warming him up, cleaning his eyes and checking for injuries. His recovery was then monitored by staff.

According to the clinic, Elliot is doing better and resting comfortably.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

