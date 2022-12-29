Former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil to serve as Drum Honoree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will have a recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee banging the drum prior to kickoff of their final regular season game. When the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, former coach Dick Vermeil will serve as the Drum Honoree, the team announced Thursday.

Vermeil, who was 44-36 during his five-season tenure in Kansas City from 2001 to 2005, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the most recent class. Head coach Andy Reid left training camp in August to attend Vermeil’s ceremony.

The Chiefs are 6-1 at Arrowhead Stadium this season and need to win Sunday against the Broncos to keep their hopes for the AFC’s No. 1 seed alive.

Pregame festivities on Sunday will include a flyover conducted by a KC-135 Stratotanker flown from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Broncos is set for 12 p.m. Sunday. The game will be aired live on KCTV5.

