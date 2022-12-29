Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil to serve as Drum Honoree

Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil works the sidelines during a first half time out of thier...
Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil works the sidelines during a first half time out of thier game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2004. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(ORLIN WAGNER | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will have a recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee banging the drum prior to kickoff of their final regular season game. When the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, former coach Dick Vermeil will serve as the Drum Honoree, the team announced Thursday.

Vermeil, who was 44-36 during his five-season tenure in Kansas City from 2001 to 2005, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the most recent class. Head coach Andy Reid left training camp in August to attend Vermeil’s ceremony.

The Chiefs are 6-1 at Arrowhead Stadium this season and need to win Sunday against the Broncos to keep their hopes for the AFC’s No. 1 seed alive.

Pregame festivities on Sunday will include a flyover conducted by a KC-135 Stratotanker flown from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Broncos is set for 12 p.m. Sunday. The game will be aired live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports betting is back on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers, as many worry the state is falling...
Sports betting on the agenda as Missouri lawmakers head back to work
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) dives between Kansas linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (7) and...
Arkansas withstands furious Kansas rally, wins Liberty Bowl
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris...
Brown scores 30 as Mizzou blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Nearly 2 months after injury, Chiefs expect WR Mecole Hardman back on field