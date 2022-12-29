FORECAST: Warm & windy Thursday in the 60s

As we move forward throughout Thursday, an area of low pressure will track east, and quickly transfer north, allowing for a front to swing across the Missouri River Valley. As this occurs, temperatures will soar due to a powerful southerly flow. Gusty conditions ranging between 30 and 35 mph will be common throughout the day, along with sustained winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph. Partly-cloudy to mostly-cloudy skies have developed through the morning and will continue into the afternoon. An isolated shower cannot be rolled out, but most of the wet weather energy will remain either well to the south or well to the east nearer St. Louis.

Due to the strong southern wind out of Texas and central Mexico, afternoon high temperatures are expected to be very warm for this time of year. Lower to middle 60s are expected, but depending on how much warm air concentrates throughout our area, we may push into the upper 60s. At this time, I’m calling for temperatures within the metro to range between 61 and 65 degrees with the downtown area coming in closer to 63 degrees .

A record high for today is 75 years in the making. It was recorded in 1947 and was 68 degrees. Once this storm system passes, high pressure will take over for the next day and a half. Partly-sunny to mostly-sunny skies are expected, with temperatures falling on Friday back to the middle 40s. Moving forward into the holiday weekend, partly-sunny skies are expected with high temperatures rebounding back to the lower and middle 50s. On New Year’s Day and the big game will yield partly-cloudy to mostly-cloudy conditions, as a new area of low pressure begins to transition in from the Central Plains.

Wet weather and gusty conditions are not to impact the area until overnight Sunday and into Monday. Widespread shower activity is expected throughout daytime Monday, as high temperatures build back to nearly 60 degrees. The low is expected to rotate in colder air overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, with a small opportunity for frozen precipitation during that time. Once the storm system passes, temperatures are expected to drop back to seasonal levels. Upper 30s and lower 40s are expected into the following weekend.

