FORECAST: Warm temperatures continue into Thursday

Clouds continue to be the main feature in our skies this evening, as an approaching cold front arrives by Thursday evening. Before the front passes, we should be able to warm into the middle to upper 50s. A few spots will get back near 60 degrees! By Friday, we’ll start out near freezing. Then we’ll warm into the middle to upper 40s by the afternoon. That’s still above normal for late December. The weekend looks pleasant, with unseasonably warm air sticking around until we kick off 2023. Our focus will shift to another storm system on Monday, which looks to bring widespread rain back to the area. Then, there looks to be another brief cooldown by the middle of the week.

