Customers stranded amid southwest cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travelers across the nation have been scrambling after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the last couple days.

Officials from Southwest are blaming their issues on a domino effect, the winter storm, scheduling, and outdated infrastructure.

Southwest’s CEO said they will be flying roughly one third of their scheduled flights for the next several days.

We spoke with Lee Washington, who is from the Kansas City metro and had a trip planned for Los Angeles this holiday season.

Her flight got canceled but her bags still ended up in LA.

She has received a voucher from Southwest for the inconvenience and is hoping that her bags will make it back to KC.

For the time being, she is just thankful for the hard work of those at Southwest trying to fix the huge problem.

“I was disappointed because I didn’t get a chance to go, of course, but they did what they could do,” Washington said. “Things happen in all of our lives, so they did the best that they could, I think.”

For those who are impacted by the flight issues with Southwest, you can visit southwest.com/traveldisruption to request a refund for canceled flights, meals, food, hotel accommodations, and alternate transportation. For all baggage issues you can visit southwest.com/baginfo.

Previous coverage:

Southwest Airlines cancellations frustrate KCI travelers, spark intervention from federal agency (KCTV5)

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball (National)

Wanna get away? Thousands of Southwest travelers can’t as airline issues persist (KCTV5)

Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI (KCTV5)

Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do (National)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.