Coterie Theatre searches for victims following abuse allegations

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Coterie Theatre is asking victims to reach out after a former employee was accused of abuse.

We learned on Monday that Jeffrey Church, an employee of Kansas City’s Coterie Theatre, had died.

The news came just a few days after the theatre announced it was investigating “serious allegations” against the producing artistic director. The theater said they had put that individual on administrative leave. On its Facebook page, the theatre called them “very troubling allegations.”

On Wednesday, we learned that former producing artistic director had been accused of abuse.

Now, officials want to know if there are more victims.

An email address has been established for victims to share their stories. It is coterieinvestigation@gmail.com.

Submitted claims will be reviewed by an outside investigator.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

