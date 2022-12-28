Wichita State women’s basketball sets school record in dominant win

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University women’s basketball team came out of the holiday break strong with a dominant performance that set a school record. Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena, the Shockers throttled South Carolina State, 105-38. The 67-point win marked the largest margin of victory WSU women’s basketball history.

A recap from Wichita State Athletics said the previous record, a 64-point win, happened in 1981. Tuesday night, Shocker Athletics reported, the WSU women also came within two points of the school record for most points in a game.

Five Shockers scored in double figures, led by Amba Kowcun and Jeniah Thompson with 14 points apiece. Two other Shockers finished with 12 points with the fifth double-digit scorer chipping in 10.

In addition to the school record for margin of victory, Shocker Athletics said Wichita State’s 28 assists were the most in the Keith Adams era. Several other marks were season bests for the Shockers who moved to 10-3 on the season.

Wichita State will look to build from the historic performance Friday when the Shockers open American Athletic Conference play at home against Cincinnati.

