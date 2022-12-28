Water restored at apartment building left without service over Christmas weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The faucets are running again at the Mayfair Apartments on Linwood Boulevard, but residents still have questions about why it took so long to restore service.

KC Water said they received a request Tuesday morning to turn the water to the building back on and did so around 12:40.

Kathryn Terry, a Mayfair resident, was looking forward to having functional plumbing after going without it since Friday.

“A hot shower is going to feel good,” she said.

Terry had originally been told that the outage started when a frozen pipe burst. A KC Water spokesperson said the original request for an emergency shutoff had been because of flooding caused by the broken pipe.

But, when KCTV5 followed up with Terry on Tuesday, she reported a baffling twist to the story given to her by apartment management.

“My source says someone called the water company pretending to be the building manager or something to have the water cut off,” she explained.

An onsite employee, who would not do an interview on camera, told KCTV5 the same thing — that a tenant had impersonated a building employee in order to have the water shut off.

KC Water said that only property managers are allowed to request emergency shutoffs and must provide a special code to verify their authority to make the request.

KCTV5 called Rainey Property Management, the Houston-based company that manages the building, several times to find out more about the circumstances of the outage. One employee answered the phone but would not provide additional information. Another employee referred us to the president of the company, Chad Christian, whose voicemail had an out-of-office reply.

Terry said she was frustrated with whoever was responsible for the prolonged outage.

“I don’t put nothing past nobody,” Terry said. “It would take all of Jesus for me not to go off on that person, because they weren’t even thinking about us.”

Previous coverage:

KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.