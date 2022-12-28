Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

WANTED: Nicholas Mason

Nicholas D. Mason.
Nicholas D. Mason.(Provided by the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicholas D. Mason, 37, is wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri.

He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender.

Mason is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his legs, arms, and back.

His last known address was in Independence, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to supporters as she nears the end of her campaign for...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly imposes TikTok ban on state-issued devices
The faucets are running again at the Mayfair Apartments on Linwood Boulevard, but residents...
Water restored at apartment building left without service over Christmas weekend
Police are looking for two people in connection with thefts on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24.
Police looking to identify people in connection with high-end clothing thefts
Northbound traffic on I-29 north of Platte City has been shut down.
One dead, northbound I-29 reopens north of Platte City after crash