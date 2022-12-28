WANTED: Nicholas Mason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicholas D. Mason, 37, is wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri.

He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender.

Mason is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his legs, arms, and back.

His last known address was in Independence, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

