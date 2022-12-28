Police: Person shot by officer hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot by an officer at an Independence motel early Wednesday morning.

The officer was on proactive patrol at the Executive Inn & Suites near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road around midnight, when he pulled behind a vehicle in the parking lot and turned on the squad car’s lights. That’s when a person inside the vehicle got out with a gun, the Independence Police Department stated.

The officer fired multiple shots, according to the police department.

The officer was not hurt, but the person the officer shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department stated it was not yet clear why the officer pulled up behind the person’s car and turned on his lights, or if the person the officer shot ever fired their weapon.

The incident is under investigation by the Eastern Jackson County Police-Involved Investigation Team, a unit comprised of investigators from Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Independence and Blue Springs police departments that examines police-involved shootings.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

