Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Police: Person shot by officer hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot by an officer at an Independence motel early Wednesday morning.

The officer was on proactive patrol at the Executive Inn & Suites near U.S. 40 Highway and Phelps Road around midnight, when he pulled behind a vehicle in the parking lot and turned on the squad car’s lights. That’s when a person inside the vehicle got out with a gun, the Independence Police Department stated.

The officer fired multiple shots, according to the police department.

The officer was not hurt, but the person the officer shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department stated it was not yet clear why the officer pulled up behind the person’s car and turned on his lights, or if the person the officer shot ever fired their weapon.

The incident is under investigation by the Eastern Jackson County Police-Involved Investigation Team, a unit comprised of investigators from Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Independence and Blue Springs police departments that examines police-involved shootings.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An officer was unhurt in a shooting involving a person at the Executive Inn & Suites in...
Officers shoots person at Independence motel; officer unhurt
Mother thankful for blood donor, after terrifying moment after daughter’s birth
Mother thankful for blood donor, after terrifying moment after daughter’s birth
A new mandatory water conservation plan that was announced Tuesday morning is now in effect in...
New mandatory water conservation plan put in place for Atchison
The faucets are running again at the Mayfair Apartments on Linwood Boulevard, but residents...
Water back on at apartment complex after outage