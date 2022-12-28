Police looking to identify people in connection with high-end clothing thefts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are trying to identify a man and a woman they believe were involved in thefts of “high-end clothing from a retail store” in the 11200 block of 95th Street.

Police said the thefts occurred on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24.

The Overland Park Police Department stated the two people were last seen leaving in what was described as a dark gray/navy blue in color, older model Jeep Liberty with an unknown temporary license plate.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

