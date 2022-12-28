Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Police looking to identify people in connection with high-end clothing thefts

Police are looking for two people in connection with thefts on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24.
Police are looking for two people in connection with thefts on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24.(Overland Park Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are trying to identify a man and a woman they believe were involved in thefts of “high-end clothing from a retail store” in the 11200 block of 95th Street.

Police said the thefts occurred on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24.

The Overland Park Police Department stated the two people were last seen leaving in what was described as a dark gray/navy blue in color, older model Jeep Liberty with an unknown temporary license plate.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The faucets are running again at the Mayfair Apartments on Linwood Boulevard, but residents...
Water restored at apartment building left without service over Christmas weekend
Northbound traffic on I-29 north of Platte City has been shut down.
One dead, northbound I-29 reopens north of Platte City after crash
An officer was unhurt in a shooting involving a person at the Executive Inn & Suites in...
Police: Person shot by officer hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
An officer was unhurt in a shooting involving a person at the Executive Inn & Suites in...
Officers shoots person at Independence motel; officer unhurt