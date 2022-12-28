Pet of the Day: Sprinkle Book

Sprinkle Book is a Pit Bull Terrier mix who is 8 years and 7 months old.

If the term “heck dis cold” was a dog... Oh wait! It is! And, her name is Sprinkle.

She’s cute and snuggly!

Sprinkle is a super sweet, senior pibble mix who’s looking for someone to keep her warm forever and ever!

She’s good with kids, laid back and as sweet as can be!

To learn more about Sprinkle Book or to view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

