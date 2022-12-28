One dead, northbound I-29 closed north of Platte City due to crash
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died Wednesday morning in a car crash.
The Missouri Department of Transportation stated northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to the two-vehicle crash.
Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 20.
There is no timetable on when it will be reopened, officials detailed.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.