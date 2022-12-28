One dead, northbound I-29 closed north of Platte City due to crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died Wednesday morning in a car crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation stated northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to the two-vehicle crash.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 20.

There is no timetable on when it will be reopened, officials detailed.

