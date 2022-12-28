Aging & Style
Lake of the Ozarks firefighters rescue deer trapped on ice

Gravois Mills Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the incident.
Gravois Mills Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the incident.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters at Lake of the Ozarks rescued a deer stuck on the icy lake.

Gravois Mills Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the incident. They used their training to rescue the deer.

After naming him, Randy the Button Buck, the firefighters released the uninjured deer back into the woods.

