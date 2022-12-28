Kansas football honoring late great John Hadl for Liberty Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Jayhawks take the field for their first bowl game appearance since 2008, they will be recognizing one of the program’s greatest players.

Lawrence native and College Football Hall of Famer John Hadl passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 82.

In memory of Hadl, Kansas players will wear helmet decals during the Liberty Bowl Wednesday afternoon.

Taking the field today with a special tribute to Jayhawk legend John Hadl.



More → https://t.co/sY2qQHEGik pic.twitter.com/NSlj1PeTYd — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) December 28, 2022

Hadl, who played on offense and defense, as well as an All-American at halfback and quarterback in consecutive years, was elected in 1994 to the College Football Hall of Fame.

His No. 21 is just one of three football numbers retired by the Jayhawks (Gale Sayers-48, Ray Evans-42).

