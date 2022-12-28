Aging & Style
Kansas football honoring late great John Hadl for Liberty Bowl

Mike Garrett (25) of the San Diego Chargers is taken down by Bobby Bell (78) of the Kansas City Chiefs after catching a pass from quarterback John Hadl in Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 29, 1970. Garrett is a former teammate of Bell's. The Chiefs won, 26-14. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)(William P. Straeter | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Jayhawks take the field for their first bowl game appearance since 2008, they will be recognizing one of the program’s greatest players.

Lawrence native and College Football Hall of Famer John Hadl passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 82.

In memory of Hadl, Kansas players will wear helmet decals during the Liberty Bowl Wednesday afternoon.

Hadl, who played on offense and defense, as well as an All-American at halfback and quarterback in consecutive years, was elected in 1994 to the College Football Hall of Fame.

His No. 21 is just one of three football numbers retired by the Jayhawks (Gale Sayers-48, Ray Evans-42).

ALSO READ: Liberty Bowl pits Kansas vs Arkansas for 1st time since 1906

