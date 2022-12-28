Aging & Style
Judge sentences Willard, Mo., man after pleading guilty to threatening son’s basketball coach

(Polk Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Willard, Mo. man after pleading guilty to threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game.

Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat. A judge sentenced him to five years of supervised probation.

The incident happened during a high school tournament at Bolivar High School on January 27 in a matchup between a pair of junior varsity teams, Morrisville (Marion C. Early) and Branson. Investigators say Pellham threatened the coach during the game.

The second-degree felony terrorist threat charge carried up to four years in prison.

