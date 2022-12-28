Aging & Style
Jayhawk fans bring spirit, Memphis addresses stadium water issues ahead of Liberty Bowl

KU fans took in the Liberty Bowl parade Tuesday on Beale St. in Memphis.
By Melissa Brunner and Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WIBW) - Liberty Bowl festivities continued Tuesday in Memphis, even as city, utility and stadium officials continued working on water pressure issues.

The city itself remained under a boil advisory Tuesday. Memphis’ mayor estimated about 15 percent of MLGW (Memphis Light, Gas and Water) customers were without water due to a lack of water pressure.

A news release from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl said Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is experiencing water pressure issues. They said the City of Memphis and MLGW are working to ensure the game will go on.

As of now, kickoff between the Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks is a go for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. With that in mind, pre-game festivities got into full swing Tuesday on Beale Street.

Fans lined the iconic roadway as the bands and cheerleaders from both schools took part in a parade and pep rally.

KU fan Kim Johnson said traveling to a bowl game was a bonus to how far the team came this season.

“This is like bowl eligible is second,” she said. “Their season was amazing. They played so well. They just have done things that I am shocked and amazed by, so bowl eligible - my heart is full.”

Fellow fan Melissa Ward agreed.

“Just to see KU kinda come back and gain their self confidence back and have the fan support, we just love them so much and just want them to know that we’re out here to support them and win or lose,” she said. “It’s been a great year.”

When fans get to the stadium, game officials say they expect to have all seating available. Because of the water issues, they will place more than 400 porta-johns in front of existing restrooms along concourse areas, with hand sanitizer pumps near the restrooms and concession areas. They plan for all stadium concessions to remain fully operational as well.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

