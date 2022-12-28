Aging & Style
Injuries reported after city trash truck crashes on 40 Highway

The highway was closed completely for about 2 hours
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Injuries were reported but everyone is in stable condition after a city trash truck crashed on 40 Highway at I-70.

According to the police, the crash happened just after 6 p.m.

Kansas City police said a city-owned trash truck had just dumped its load and the driver didn’t close the rear lift gate.

As the truck was going west on 40 Highway, the lift gate hit the I-70 overpass/bridge.

The truck subsequently overturned.

The driver and a passenger in the right front seat were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

There was an individual in the middle seat who refused treatment at the scene.

U.S. 40 Highway was shut down completely following the crash and all traffic was diverted for about two hours.

The police said the their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

