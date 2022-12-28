Gas prices up slightly Wednesday in Kansas and nationwide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are up slightly Wednesday morning in Kansas and across the nation.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday was $3.13, up three cents from the $3.10 on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s national average also was three cents above the $3.10 of a week ago but was 41 cents lower than the $3.54 a month ago.

Gas prices on Wednesday also were 15 cents below the $3.28 a year ago.

In Kansas, meanwhile, Wednesday’s average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.77, up two cents from $2.75 on Tuesday, the same as the $2.77 a week ago and down 37 cents from the $3.14 a month ago.

Wednesday’s average price was 19 cents below the $2.96 of a year ago.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel on Wednesday averaged $4.67 nationwide. That price was the same as the $4.67 on Tuesday and down five cents from $4.72 a week ago. Wednesday’s national diesel price also was 54 cents below $5.21 a month ago, but was up $1.10 over $3.57 of a year ago.

In Kansas, meanwhile, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel on Wednesday was $4.05. That’s up a penny from the $4.04 on Tuesday but down seven cents from the $4.12 a week ago. It’s also down 63 cents from $4.68 a month ago but up 77 cents over $3.28 a year ago.

In Topeka, unleaded gas prices on Wednesday ranged from $2.44 to $2.95 per gallon and diesel fuel ranged in price from $3.59 to $4.55 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.