Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Gas prices up slightly Wednesday in Kansas and nationwide

Unleaded fuel was going for $2.79 per gallon Wednesday morning at the BP station at 2740 S.E....
Unleaded fuel was going for $2.79 per gallon Wednesday morning at the BP station at 2740 S.E. California Ave. in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are up slightly Wednesday morning in Kansas and across the nation.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday was $3.13, up three cents from the $3.10 on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s national average also was three cents above the $3.10 of a week ago but was 41 cents lower than the $3.54 a month ago.

Gas prices on Wednesday also were 15 cents below the $3.28 a year ago.

In Kansas, meanwhile, Wednesday’s average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.77, up two cents from $2.75 on Tuesday, the same as the $2.77 a week ago and down 37 cents from the $3.14 a month ago.

Wednesday’s average price was 19 cents below the $2.96 of a year ago.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel on Wednesday averaged $4.67 nationwide. That price was the same as the $4.67 on Tuesday and down five cents from $4.72 a week ago. Wednesday’s national diesel price also was 54 cents below $5.21 a month ago, but was up $1.10 over $3.57 of a year ago.

In Kansas, meanwhile, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel on Wednesday was $4.05. That’s up a penny from the $4.04 on Tuesday but down seven cents from the $4.12 a week ago. It’s also down 63 cents from $4.68 a month ago but up 77 cents over $3.28 a year ago.

In Topeka, unleaded gas prices on Wednesday ranged from $2.44 to $2.95 per gallon and diesel fuel ranged in price from $3.59 to $4.55 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mike Garrett (25) of the San Diego Chargers is taken down by Bobby Bell (78) of the Kansas City...
Kansas football honoring late great John Hadl for Liberty Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Nearly 2 months after injury, Chiefs expect WR Mecole Hardman back on field
Gravois Mills Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the incident.
Lake of the Ozarks firefighters rescue deer trapped on ice
Nicholas D. Mason.
WANTED: Nicholas Mason
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to supporters as she nears the end of her campaign for...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly imposes TikTok ban on state-issued devices