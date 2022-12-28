FORECAST: Temps in the 40s and 50s for the foreseeable future

As we move forward through the day Wednesday, low pressure develops through the Central Plains. This warm front extends into the Missouri River Valley and lifts north. The front itself is expected to be dry, however it will lift a strong southerly flow from Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. This will increase temperatures around 10 degrees above average Wednesday afternoon and bring gusty conditions out of the south up to 45 mph. Take extra caution on highways and surface streets, especially starting around lunchtime.

We will lift the low and frontal boundary system northeast through Thursday. Shower and storm activity is expected to develop, but more to the east near the Tennessee and Mississippi River Valleys. Wind is still expected through Thursday. However, our peak warmth will also be expected during this timeframe. Highs are expected to range between the middle 50s to the lower 60s Thursday. With the passage of the system, we will switch directions with our wind from the south to from the north. This will help drop temperatures back down to the upper 40s and lower 50s moving into the New Year’s holiday weekend. Small opportunities for isolated showers, especially to our eastern Missouri counties, Saturday afternoon are not out of the picture, but for the rest of us, partly-cloudy to mostly-cloudy skies will be common.

We’ll yield partly-sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 50s as we set up to be just ahead of a new approaching area of low pressure and cold front. This storm system will have a direct impact to the area, which brings in a better chance for widespread moderate-to-heavy showers and potential overnight wintry mix. By Tuesday mid-morning, the storm system is expected to pass, and we’ll have partly-sunny skies continue for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will drop back to seasonal at that time within the upper 30s and lower 40s.

