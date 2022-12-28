FORECAST: Expect a warm, windy Wednesday

We started our welcomed thaw on Tuesday afternoon. Many spots made it above freezing, which helped to melt some snow across the area. Expect wet streets in spots this evening. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark overnight, so a few slick spots could develop. Most of us will see lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills will stay a bit colder thanks to a persistent south wind at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. That south wind picks up even more on Wednesday...

We will see sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Those windy conditions will actually help usher in a warmer air mass. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will make a run toward 50 degrees! A few spots to the south could be even warmer. We will see intervals of sun and clouds during the day.

The warming trend tops out in the upper 50s on Thursday. It looks like the axis of the warmest air will run from southeast Kansas through central Missouri. There, temperatures could exceed at least 60 degrees!

Regardless of where you are at, we are going to be much warmer than days prior. For the most part, temperatures should stay fairly uniform in the 40s and lower 50s into next week.

There is a slim chance for a shower or two on Saturday, but models are hinting at a bigger storm system on Monday. That could bring some measurable rainfall to the region. It looks like we stay warm enough for all rain, with some heavier snow to our north.

