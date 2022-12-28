Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Expect a warm, windy Wednesday

By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We started our welcomed thaw on Tuesday afternoon. Many spots made it above freezing, which helped to melt some snow across the area. Expect wet streets in spots this evening. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark overnight, so a few slick spots could develop. Most of us will see lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills will stay a bit colder thanks to a persistent south wind at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. That south wind picks up even more on Wednesday...

We will see sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Those windy conditions will actually help usher in a warmer air mass. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will make a run toward 50 degrees! A few spots to the south could be even warmer. We will see intervals of sun and clouds during the day.

The warming trend tops out in the upper 50s on Thursday. It looks like the axis of the warmest air will run from southeast Kansas through central Missouri. There, temperatures could exceed at least 60 degrees!

Regardless of where you are at, we are going to be much warmer than days prior. For the most part, temperatures should stay fairly uniform in the 40s and lower 50s into next week.

There is a slim chance for a shower or two on Saturday, but models are hinting at a bigger storm system on Monday. That could bring some measurable rainfall to the region. It looks like we stay warm enough for all rain, with some heavier snow to our north.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Windy conditions will actually help usher in a warmer air mass. By Wednesday afternoon,...
FORECAST: Expect a warm, windy Wednesday
Upper 30s and lower 40s will be common this afternoon with temperatures near 50° by tomorrow.
FORECAST: Temperatures finally go above freezing Tuesday as warmup continues
FORECAST: Temperatures finally go above freezing Tuesday as warmup continues
We have not seen 30 degrees since Dec. 21 and we have not seen 50 degrees since Dec. 13!
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures are on the way