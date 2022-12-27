Wanna get away? Thousands of Southwest travelers can’t as airline issues persist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More cancellations and delays at airports nationwide, including KCI, Tuesday morning pile on as bags covered the floors and conveyer belts impacting hundreds of thousands of travelers.

As of 5 a.m., 41 flights have been canceled on Tuesday morning at Kansas City International Airport, with a majority of them being with Southwest Airlines.

KCI urges customers to check their flight status at FlyKCI.com and make sure to arrive at least two hours before their departure time.

Southwest wrote in a statement Monday their “heartfelt apologies” for these impacted flights are just the beginning.

Chase Tillman, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, is based out of New Orleans and had his connecting flight to Washington, D.C. on Saturday canceled. Tillman told KCTV5 he has been stuck in Kansas City and voiced his frustration for both his peers and travelers alike.

“It’s been tough on all of us,” he said. “We’ve had flight attendants sleeping in lounges, flight attendants sleeping in airports, on top of one another. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Tillman, who said he has been a flight attendant for about nine years, expressed how it has been the worst experience he has had in the business.

Southwest said they are working with safety at the forefront to urgently address the wide-scale disruption, and that they were fully staffed and prepared for the holiday weekend when severe weather swept through impacting several airports including KCI. They are making the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of their scheduled flights for the next several days.

USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan. — TransportationGov (@USDOT) December 27, 2022

Southwest recognizes they are falling short and sincerely apologize.

“Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known.

“On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees.

“With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.”

Customers impacted by a flight cancellation or significant delay between Dec. 24-Jan. 2 can submit receipts for meals, hotels, and alternate transportation reimbursement.

For a link to the Southwest Airlines Customer Service Plan, click here.

