SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday.

According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.

“We know everyone’s excited to see what their in-laws got them for Christmas, but this seems a bit excessive. Thankfully, nobody was injured,” said Troop F on Twitter.

Authorities also recommend driving safely and be careful because certain roads are still covered in snow and ice.

