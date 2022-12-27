Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Plaza lights to stay on 6 weeks longer as part of centennial celebration

File - The Plaza lights.
File - The Plaza lights.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Evergy Plaza Lights will be staying on for an additional six weeks as part of the County Club Plaza’s centennial celebration.

“It’s our gift to you, Kansas City!” the Plaza posted on Facebook.

Now, the lights will shine through Feb 19.

The Plaza notes that this means they’ll be on for Valentine’s Day. So, feel free to make the lights part of your romantic day.

Previous coverage:

Plaza Lights shine bright for 93rd year

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

If you’re planning on scoring some holiday sales this week, you’re not alone! Today was one of...
Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas
“Christmas is supposed to be a time of rejoicing and saying what you’re thankful for and,...
KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend
Opening the resort this year is very special for the general manager of Snow Creek because...
Many take to slopes as Snow Creek in Weston opens for season
Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later
Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later