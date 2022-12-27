Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Pet of the Day: Joyce

Joyce is a stunning 2-year-old dilute torti girl with a heart just as stunning as her coat.
Joyce is a stunning 2-year-old dilute torti girl with a heart just as stunning as her coat.(MSC Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joyce is a stunning 2-year-old dilute torti girl with a heart just as stunning as her coat.

She LOVES humans and is always looking for a new lap to sit on. If you have treats, you will automatically be her bestie!

Joyce enjoys the company of her kitty friends and loves little humans. While we haven’t tested her around dogs, due to her easygoing disposition we imagine she would do great with a proper intro!

Joyce really is all that and a bag of catnip! Learn more at mscrescue.org.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nina is a sweet 11-year-old mixed breed.
Pet of the Day: Nina
Calvin is a one-year-old boxer mix.
Pet of the Day: Calvin
Incognito is a 5-year-old Hound/Boxer mix looking for his perfect home.
Pet of the Day: Incognito
Benny is a sweet beautiful pup is full of love, and little energy, and is looking for a place...
Pet of the Day: Benny