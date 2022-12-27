Pet of the Day: Joyce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joyce is a stunning 2-year-old dilute torti girl with a heart just as stunning as her coat.

She LOVES humans and is always looking for a new lap to sit on. If you have treats, you will automatically be her bestie!

Joyce enjoys the company of her kitty friends and loves little humans. While we haven’t tested her around dogs, due to her easygoing disposition we imagine she would do great with a proper intro!

Joyce really is all that and a bag of catnip! Learn more at mscrescue.org.

