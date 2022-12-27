Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Minimum-custody convict walks away from Wichita work release facility

Zachary Leis
Zachary Leis(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Minimum-custody convict Zachary H. Leis was placed on escape status at approximately 12:01 a.m. after it was reported that he walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility on Tuesday.

Leis, a 28-year-old white male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. He is serving a sentence for a convictions of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic battery out of Sedgwick County.

Leis is 6-foot-3, 202 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Leis can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-779-5814, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911. The walk-away is currently being investigated. New information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Latest News

FILE — In 2023, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour, up from $11.15 in 2022.
Missouri’s minimum wage to increase again in 2023
FORECAST: Temperatures finally go above freezing Tuesday as warmup continues
Wanna get away? Thousands of Southwest travelers can’t as airline issues persist
A 61-year-old Atchison woman was killed in a head-on collision Monday night in Leavenworth...
Atchison woman killed Monday in head-on collision in Leavenworth County