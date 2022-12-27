Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M

FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars.

As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday’s prize at $565 million — or more than $293 million if delivered in cash — after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Friday.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

If you’re planning on scoring some holiday sales this week, you’re not alone! Today was one of...
Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas
“Christmas is supposed to be a time of rejoicing and saying what you’re thankful for and,...
KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend
Opening the resort this year is very special for the general manager of Snow Creek because...
Many take to slopes as Snow Creek in Weston opens for season
Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later
Historians reflect on Harry Truman’s passing 50 years later