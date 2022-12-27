Many take to slopes as Snow Creek in Weston opens for season

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - Snow Creek in Weston, Missouri, is officially back open for the season and many took the day after Christmas to hit the slopes.

Opening the resort this year is very special for the general manager of Snow Creek because their operations will be back to pre-pandemic form.

Ever since the pandemic, it has been different for customers and for Snow Creek.

Last year the group was limited to making a smaller amount of food and their bar was closed. Now, everything finally is back up and running and like it was prior to the pandemic.

“Everybody is enjoying our food,” said GM Greg Mottashed. “We have our bar open for the first time in three years, and it was jumping last night.”

The pandemic also had an impact on customers of Snow Creek, some of whom were very excited to be back.

“I’ve only been out twice since the pandemic hit; one time in Colorado and this is my first time back here since the pandemic,” said snowboarder Keaton Bowers. “I wanted to see how much it changed and just get out to snowboard as much as possible.”

Mottashed said he is excited for this year and just hopes mother nature will play ball as they try to keep the popular winter attraction going for the community.

